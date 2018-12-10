202.5
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » U. Md. plans extensive…

U. Md. plans extensive cleaning in residence halls to combat adenovirus

By Dick Uliano December 10, 2018 6:35 pm 12/10/2018 06:35pm
44 Shares

WASHINGTON — Residence hall rooms, suites and apartments at the University of Maryland in College Park will undergo disinfectant cleaning Jan. 7 following an outbreak of adenovirus that has killed one student and sickened at least 30 since the first case was detected Nov. 1.

Related Stories

Freshman Olivia Paregol of Glenwood, Maryland, died Nov. 18 of complications from adenovirus.

The 18-year-old was taking an immunosuppressive drug to combat Crohn’s disease, making her particularly susceptible to severe illness after infection.

“The cleanup subterfuge is way too little and way too late,” said Ian Paregol, Olivia’s father. “They knew of the first adenovirus case six weeks ago on Nov. 1, and they aren’t cleaning until January.”

The university says it began disinfecting frequently touched surfaces in public areas of residence halls Nov. 7. (A university official was not immediately available for further comment.)

The school informed the campus community last week that hired contractors will conduct the disinfecting over winter break. Cleaning crews will use germicidal disposable wipes to disinfect frequently touched surfaces, including doorknobs, desk and dresser tops, light switches and faucets. Toilet bowls, showers, sinks and bathroom floors will also be cleaned.

Students have been asked to clear off desks, dressers and other level surfaces for the disinfecting. Students who do not want their rooms disinfected may opt out of the process by notifying the university by Dec. 18.

The school waited too long, Paregol said, to warn his daughter and other students about the virus.

“It’s time they came clean and admit they have failed at a number of levels,” Paregol said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
adno virus adno virus at u md. dick uliano Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News umd university of maryland
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Holiday cleaning hacks: Tips to get your home ready for celebrations

Follow these handy tips to reduce stress and cleaning time before you throw your holiday parties.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500