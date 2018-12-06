202.5
Ex-Md. private school principal, 90, charged with raping students in 1960s

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP December 6, 2018 3:04 pm 12/06/2018 03:04pm
WASHINGTON — A 90-year-old Prince George’s County man who worked as an Eastern Shore private school principal was arrested Monday by Maryland State Police on suspicion of raping two teen girls at the school in the late 1960s, authorities said.

Russell Isaac is charged with multiple counts of rape. Click to enlarge. (Courtesy Maryland State Police)

Russell Isaac, of Bowie, is charged with multiple counts of rape and other related sex offenses, according to Maryland State Police.

The investigation into the cold case started in May of 2016.

A woman reported to the Maryland State Police’s Criminal Enforcement Division that she had been assaulted in the late 1960s at the W.C. Moffett School in Barclay in Queen Anne’s County.

She was a 14-year-old student. Isaac was the principal at the time.

Another victim was identified and came forward to tell investigators that Isaac sexually assaulted her when she was 15.

Both victims said the attacks occurred at W.C. Moffett between 1966 and 1968.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to contact the Centreville Barrack at 410-758-1101.

The investigation is ongoing.

