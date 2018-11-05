Suspect in hospital after Md. police-involved shooting

The reported incident occurred at the Courts of Camp Springs apartments, near the 6200 block of Maxwell Drive. It's the third police-involved shooting in the D.C. area in the last 24 hours.

A preliminary investigation indicates about 10 shots were exchanged between the officers and the suspect, Chief Hank Stawinski said. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)

The reported incident occurred at the Courts of Camp Springs apartments, near the 6200 block of Maxwell Drive. It's the third police-involved shooting in the D.C. area in the last 24 hours.

WASHINGTON — A suspect is in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon in Camp Springs, Maryland.

The reported incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the Courts of Camp Springs apartments, near the 6200 block of Maxwell Drive. No officers were hurt.

According to Prince George’s police Chief Hank Stawinski, officers investigating a car theft ring saw a suspect entering a stolen car that they had under surveillance. The suspect pulled out a gun as he approached it.

When they tried to arrest him, Stawinski said, the suspect fired at officers through a car window. Officers returned fire and wounded him, the chief said. They then administered first aid. The suspect was later taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation indicates about 10 shots were exchanged between the officers and the suspect, Stawinski said.

Photo of suspect’s gun recovered in the stolen car. Gun had an extended magazine. pic.twitter.com/YNzxfSbZjy — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 5, 2018

The officers involved were placed on routine administrative leave. The state’s attorney’s office will review the incident.

It’s the third police-involved shooting in the D.C. area in the last 24 hours. On Sunday evening, officers were ambushed in Woodbridge, Virginia. And early Monday morning, Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police killed a man while serving a protective order.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.