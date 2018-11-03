Spike in Prince George’s County student fights pushes officials to take action

Public Schools Interim CEO Monica Goldson sent a letter to parents in Prince George’s County, informing them about an increase in physical fights among high school students.

In the letter, Prince George’s County Public Schools Interim Chief Executive Officer Monica Goldson informed parents about an increase in on and off campus fights, and how the issue is being addressed.

Goldson called the spike in fights disappointing and unacceptable.

“We expect all students to conduct themselves in a responsible manner and to seek peaceful resolutions to conflict,” said Goldson. “Students involved in these incidents will face disciplinary measures as outlined in the Students Rights and Responsibilities Handbook.”

Steps being taken to address and deter the disruptions include an increase in police presence during school hours, as well as during athletic and special events.

The letter also states that the the county’s public school system’s Department of Security Services will assign more personnel where needed.

Officials are asking parents to speak with their kids and encourage students to share concerns about personal safety and conflicts with classmates.

