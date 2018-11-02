202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man found guilty of…

Man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Md. police station attack

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim November 2, 2018 8:10 pm 11/02/2018 08:10pm
2 Shares
Prince George's County state's attorney Angela Alsobrooks at a press conference following the Michael Ford verdict on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

WASHINGTON — The man who was charged in the 2016 friendly-fire shooting death of Prince George’s County detective Jacai Colson has been found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury Friday.

Prosecutors said Michael Ford, 25, had opened fire on the police station in Landover, Maryland, in a deliberate attack. Ford testified that he was suicidal, but had not intended to harm anyone; though he fired up to 23 shots, he didn’t hit anyone.

The verdict held Ford accountable not only for Colson’s fatal shooting but “for endangering also five other citizens, including citizens who were just driving by that evening, and all of the other officers whose lives were placed in danger that night,” Prince George’s County state’s attorney Angela Alsobrooks said at a news conference Friday night.

During the March 2016 shooting, Colson had responded and exchanged gunfire with Ford. But, during the response, fellow officer Taylor Krauss mistook Colson as a threat and shot him in the chest. Krauss was not charged in Colson’s death and testified at Ford’s trial that he never saw Colson hold up a badge or hear the undercover detective identify himself as a police officer.

This undated image provided by the Prince George’s County Police Department shows slain officer Jacai Colson. (Prince George’s County Police Department via AP)

During the trial, prosecutors said that though Ford didn’t fire the fatal shot, he had created a “combat zone.” They charged that Ford was not going on a suicide mission, but “a mission to kill cops.”

Ford’s brothers had taken cellphone video of the shooting outside the police station and had intended to post the video online, according to a detective’s testimony in 2016. Ford was shouting obscenities and had yelled, “Do something!” in between shots, one of the videos showed.

He said he wasn’t aware that his brothers had been recording.

During closing arguments Thursday, Ford’s defense said the officer who fired the deadly shot was careless and that Ford should not be blamed.

“We feel this case is reeking of reasonable doubt,” said defense attorney Antoini Jones.

Jones also told jurors that Ford had been wounded and “neutralized” before Krauss shot and killed Colson, The Associated Press reported.

Colson, 28, was a four-year veteran of the department. His family went on to file a wrongful-death lawsuit against Prince George’s County and Krauss.

Prince George’s County police Chief Hank Stawinksi was also at the news conference Friday night, where he said, “But for the actions of the Ford brothers, all of the Ford brothers, Jacai Colson would be with us today.”

Ford’s brothers, Malik and Elijah Ford, are awaiting sentencing hearings after pleading guilty to charges related to the 2016 shooting.

“Although we collectively have prevailed in this proceeding, the fact is that we’ve all lost. Everyone associated with this event has lost — lives, careers, peace of mind,” Stawinski added.

The jury had deliberated for about three hours. Alsobrooks said Ford was convicted on 31 counts, including second-degree murder. He was not found guilty in attempted first-degree murder.

John Erzen, spokesman for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, told WTOP that Ford could be looking at up to 600 years in prison, with 65 of those years being mandatory. Ford’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10.

When asked about lessons learned from the shooting, Stawinski responded that a panel, which included several community members, was convened for a review. The shooting has also been incorporated into police training, Stawinski said.

“We strive to learn lessons from our tragedies,” he said.

WTOP’s Michelle Basch, Mike Murillo and John Aaron contributed to this report. The Associated Press also contributed to this report. 

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
crime ford brothers Jacai Colson Local News Maryland News michael ford prince george's county Prince George's County, MD News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Roasting, braising baking: Fall recipes

Ready to get cozy and whip up some warm, comforting food? Here are 20 recipes to test in your kitchen this fall:

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500