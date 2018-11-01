202.5
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash in Prince George’s Co.

By Hallie Mellendorf November 12, 2018 10:40 pm 11/12/2018 10:40pm
WASHINGTON — One person has died and two others are injured after a head-on collision Monday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Maryland State Police responded to calls about a crash involving a black Toyota Camry and a gray Ford pickup truck on Central Avenue, west of Sturbridge Lane in Bowie.

According to witnesses, the Toyota was traveling westbound on Central Avenue when, for reasons not currently known, the driver crossed the solid double yellow lines and entered the eastbound lanes of traffic, directly into the path of the Ford pickup. The Toyota struck the Ford head-on.

The driver of the Toyota died in the crash. Police have not released this driver’s identity until the family can be notified.

The driver and passenger of the Ford pickup, identified as 65-year-old Frederick Corder and 64-year-old Marilyn Corder, both of Bowie, were taken to a hospital.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened:

Topics:
Frederick Corder head on collision Local News Marilyn Corder Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
