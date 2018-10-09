‘Dangerous’ Fairfax Co. crime spree suspect arrested in Md. after police chase

Prince George’s County police arrested the man believed to be behind a 9-day crime spree that began in Fairfax County last Saturday. Alton Thodos, 32, was arrested in District Heights, Maryland, following a car chase Tuesday that cross multiple jurisdictions in the D.C. area.
Police busted 32-year-old Alton Thodos in District Heights around 1:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Marlboro Pike.
Officers with D.C. police and Fairfax County were also on the scene at the time of Thodos’ arrest.
Police responded to a report the morning of Oct. 4 of a man trying to open car doors in the area of Belle Haven Road and Radcliffe Lane. They found that several cars had been rummaged through, and loose change and small items were missing from them.
A suspect matching Thodos’ description left the area in a 2012 Subaru Outback that was reported stolen in Arlington County.