202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 'Dangerous' Fairfax Co. crime…

‘Dangerous’ Fairfax Co. crime spree suspect arrested in Md. after police chase

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP October 9, 2018 2:31 pm 10/09/2018 02:31pm
5 Shares

Prince George’s County police arrested the man believed to be behind a 9-day crime spree that began in Fairfax County last Saturday. Alton Thodos, 32, was arrested in District Heights, Maryland, following a car chase Tuesday that cross multiple jurisdictions in the D.C. area.

WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County police arrested the man believed to be behind a Fairfax County crime spree in Maryland following a car chase Tuesday that spanned multiple counties and jurisdictions of the D.C. area.

Police busted 32-year-old Alton Thodos in District Heights around 1:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Marlboro Pike.

Officers with D.C. police and Fairfax County were also on the scene at the time of Thodos’ arrest.

Fairfax County police tweeted that Thodos was driving a stolen vehicle through Virginia earlier Tuesday.

“He is a wanted and dangerous fugitive,” they said.

Authorities have been hunting for Thodos since he evaded arrest Sept. 29 following a barricade situation by climbing into the ceiling of an Alexandria motel and escaping through an attic.

32-year-old Alton Thodos was arrested in District Heights Tuesday. (Courtesy Fairfax County police)
32-year-old Alton Thodos was arrested in District Heights, Maryland, Tuesday. (Courtesy Fairfax County police)

Thodos faces charges of grand larceny, credit card theft, credit card fraud and a probation violation.

He was with a woman in a motel room in the Virginia Lodge Motel on Richmond Highway Sept. 29 when police came with an arrest warrant, a Fairfax County Police Department release said.

Police backed off when he threatened to harm himself, but were able to get into the room when the woman opened the door to get away.

When officers entered, Thodos climbed up through the ceiling and into an attic, police said.

He escaped through another part of the building and got away before police could secure the area.

He later went on a crime spree through Fairfax County.

Police responded to a report the morning of Oct. 4 of a man trying to open car doors in the area of Belle Haven Road and Radcliffe Lane. They found that several cars had been rummaged through, and loose change and small items were missing from them.

A suspect matching Thodos’ description left the area in a 2012 Subaru Outback that was reported stolen in Arlington County.

A map of the area where Thodos was arrested is below.

Related Stories

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino and Jennifer Ortiz contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Alton Thodos barricade car chase crime dc police fairfax county police Fairfax County, VA News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News prince georges county police Virginia Washington, DC News

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

700
Recommended
Latest
600
Local deaths of note
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 7-13
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
Today in History: Oct. 9
Must see: Glenstone reopens with new 200,000-square-foot museum
What to do in October
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
2018 Emmy Awards
Hurricane Florence
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Remembering Aretha