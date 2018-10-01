Construction worker struck by hit-and-run car on I-295 ramp

The man was outside of his work vehicle behind the lane closure on the ramp from southbound I-295 to the Beltway when he was struck by a car that fled the scene.

WASHINGTON — A highway worker working on the ramp from Interstate 295 to the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County, Maryland was struck and seriously injured by a driver who left the scene early Monday.

The hit-and-run in Oxon Hill closed the I-295 ramp for more than four hours.

The man was outside of his work vehicle behind the lane closure on the ramp from southbound I-295 to the Beltway when he was struck by the car, Maryland State Police said. A witness on the scene called police after 2 a.m.

The 53-year-old Fauquier County, Virginia man was working as a subcontractor for the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. Police said it’s unclear why he got out of the work vehicle.

Witnesses believe the man was hit by a black car, which was last seen traveling from southbound I-295 to northbound I-95 on the ramp.

The man was transported to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center.

The ramp from southbound I-295 at exit 1A reopened around 6:40 a.m.

Maryland State Police are still investigating the hit-and-run and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 301-568-8101.

