Police searching for suspects in fatal Lanham shooting

By Lisa Weiner October 4, 2018 1:06 pm 10/04/2018 01:06pm
WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County detectives are investigating Wednesday’s fatal shooting of a man in Lanham, Maryland.

Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 6500 block of Manton Way in Lanham at around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.

When they got there, they found Anthony Freeland, 28, of Southeast D.C., lying on the sidewalk, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to identify possible suspects in this case and are asking for anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Here is a map of where the victim was shot:

anthony freeland lanham Local News manton way Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
