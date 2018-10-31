202
Park police have car involved in deadly Suitland Parkway shooting

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP October 31, 2018 4:04 am 10/31/2018 04:04am
One person was critically injured in a shooting Oct. 23 along Suitland Parkway. (WTOP/Kristi King)

WASHINGTON — Police are one step closer to finding who shot a man last week while he ran from his car and into a Maryland commuter route during rush hour.

Investigators now have the white Audi that they believe the shooter was riding in when 23-year-old Jerome Robinson of Southeast D.C. was killed last week, said Sgt. Eduardo Delgado with the U.S. Park Police.

The car, recovered in Washington, D.C., is being processed for any evidence including fingerprints and bullet casings.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw passengers in two cars — including that Audi — exchange gunfire while traveling along Suitland Parkway, near Silver Hill Road, during the morning rush hour Oct. 23. They then saw Robinson get out of one car and attempt to run across the road when he was shot.

Witnesses reported hearing at least 20 shots. Some told police that those shots came from an AK-47 assault rifle. A witness who came to the victim’s aide said Robinson was also armed.

The investigation blocked the thoroughfare for hours.

500