202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Md. officer suspended after…

Md. officer suspended after allegedly sexually assaulting motorist

By Jack Pointer October 15, 2018 4:09 pm 10/15/2018 04:09pm
3 Shares

WASHINGTON — A Prince George’s County police officer has been suspended with pay after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop last week.

The yet-to-be-identified officer was on duty, in uniform and driving a marked cruiser at the time of the traffic stop, police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said during a Monday afternoon press availability, which was organized after reports began leaking out to the media.

“We are taking this extremely seriously,” said Donelan, who declined to say where the incident happened. It occurred around 1 a.m. last Thursday, she said, and the woman involved reported it hours later.

“She came forward, and I want to commend her for doing so,” Donelan said.

A special investigation response team was immediately launched in the department’s internal affairs division, she said, and “we have been working very closely with the Prince George’s County state’s attorney’s office.”

Responding to some reports that the woman involved was undocumented, Donelan declined to comment on the woman’s status. But she said that so far, investigators “do not have any evidence that suggests that this woman was possibly targeted due to her immigration status.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime jack pointer Jennifer Donelan Local News Maryland News mike murillo pgpd Prince George's County, MD News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes

Ready to get cozy and whip up some warm, comforting food? Here are 20 recipes to test in your kitchen this fall.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500