‘Good Samaritan’ killed while helping crash victim in Maryland

By Madeleine Simon October 28, 2018 10:13 am 10/28/2018 10:13am
WASHINGTON — A woman had been trying to help a crash victim on Maryland Route 50, when she was struck and killed by another vehicle.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday, Maryland State Police said the woman had pulled over at the scene of a crash on Route 50 near Maryland Route 410 in Prince George’s County.

She had moved to help a driver who lost  control of their car and crashed into the jersey wall.

She was struck by an Infiniti G37 moments after leaving her car, police said in a news release. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police had not publicly identified her as of Sunday morning as they seek to notify next of kin.

The driver of the Infiniti was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police say criminal charges are pending.

Topics:
crash Local News Maryland News pedestrian crash Prince George's County, MD News route 50
