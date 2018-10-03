Dead infant found inside Md. high school’s bathroom

Detectives have yet to determine if the baby found at High Point High School in Beltsville was a stillbirth. An autopsy is planned.

WASHINGTON — An autopsy is planned for a dead newborn who was found inside a bathroom at High Point High School in Beltsville, Maryland.

A school resource officer found the baby there early Wednesday morning, Prince George’s County police said in a statement. A preliminary investigation revealed the baby had been delivered that morning.

Detectives have yet to determine if the baby was a stillbirth. The mother “was located at the school and is receiving medical care,” police said.

