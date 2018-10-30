Daughter charged with burning down mom’s Upper Marlboro mobile home

Amanda Hooker of Upper Marlboro is charged with first- and second-degree arson and first- and second-degree malicious burning.

WASHINGTON — A 25-year-old woman faces arson charges for burning down her mother’s mobile home in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on Monday.

The fire, just before 1 a.m. at lot 62 of 9115 Marlboro Pike, caused $80,000 in losses to the home and its contents, according to Mark Brady, spokesman for Prince George’s County Fire/EMS.

