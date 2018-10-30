202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Daughter charged with burning…

Daughter charged with burning down mom’s Upper Marlboro mobile home

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP October 30, 2018 7:50 am 10/30/2018 07:50am
WASHINGTON — A 25-year-old woman faces arson charges for burning down her mother’s mobile home in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on Monday.

Amanda Hooker of Upper Marlboro is charged with first- and second-degree arson and first- and second-degree malicious burning.

The fire, just before 1 a.m. at lot 62 of 9115 Marlboro Pike, caused $80,000 in losses to the home and its contents, according to Mark Brady, spokesman for Prince George’s County Fire/EMS.

Amanda Hooker arson fire Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News upper marlboro
