Cirque Dreams Christmas show to soar over National Harbor this holiday season

OXON HILL, Md. — Cirque Dreams is bringing a Christmas-themed production to the Gaylord National in National Harbor over the winter holidays.

“‘Cirque Dreams Unwrapped‘ is really about unwrapping the magical gift of Christmas that’s in a child’s mind,” said Neil Goldberg, the founder and artistic director of Cirque Dreams.

Goldberg described plans for elaborate costumes, aerial artistry, angels soaring through the air and trapeze artists swinging over people’s heads 40 feet above the floor of the resort’s 19-story atrium.

The show’s run will include two casts performing two independent productions telling the stories of both a young boy and a young girl. Visitors might enjoy the variety if they intend to see it more than once, but the setup was created to give artists an opportunity to rest.

“Because of the extent and intensity and audacity of what the artists do, it’s impossible for them to do this sometimes more than two times a day. On the weekends we have three performances,” Goldberg said.

Auditions to join the casts are open to locals, be they character performers, actors, dancers or acrobats. If you’re sending in a video audition, Goldberg said, be sure to note that you’re applying for a position in “Cirque Dreams Unwrapped.”

‘Cirque Dreams Unwrapped’ will be at Gaylord National Nov. 16, 2018, through Jan. 1, 2019. (WTOP/Kristi King)

“Our casting department will look at it and we get back to everybody,” Goldberg said. “The casting process will be done within the next three weeks.”

“Cirque Dreams Unwrapped” runs from Nov. 16 through Jan. 1. Tickets are $19.99 and are available on the company’s website.

The 25 minute production will complement Gaylord’s collection of holiday offerings it calls Christmas On The Potomac.

