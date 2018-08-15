202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 'University of Maryland killed…

‘University of Maryland killed my nephew,’ says Jordan McNair’s uncle

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP August 15, 2018 8:22 am 08/15/2018 08:22am
400 Shares
William Tarrant, the uncle of Jordan McNair, told NBC Washington "The University of Maryland killed my nephew." (Courtesy NBC Washington)

WASHINGTON — The uncle of a 19-year-old University of Maryland football player who was hospitalized May 29 and died June 13 said the school is responsible for Jordan McNair’s death.

“University of Maryland, they killed my nephew,” William Tarrant told NBC Washington. “That training staff, them people, they killed my nephew.”

Tuesday, the president of the university, Wallace Loh, said the school accepts “legal and moral responsibility” for the heatstroke-related death of McNair last spring, and formally apologized to the player’s family.

Tarrant said he cut his nephew’s hair the day before he began Maryland football training.

“The next time I saw him was when I was cutting his hair, to get him ready for his funeral,” Tarrant told NBC 4. “I never thought I would never see that boy alive again.”

In a news conference with Loh, University of Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans said McNair was not diagnosed appropriately.

“Heat illness was not properly identified or treated,” Evans said. “Our athletic training staff did not take Jordan’s temperature, and did not apply a cold water immersion treatment.”

The final report into McNair’s death is being compiled by a four-person panel, including two judges, and an attorney who took part in investigations of steroid use in Major League Baseball.

The report is expected by Sept. 15.

McNair’s attorney, Billy Murphy, Jr. said a lawsuit will be filed on behalf of the family, likely after the completion of the university’s report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
billy murphy damon evans Health & Fitness News Jordan McNair Local News Maryland News neal augenstein Prince George's County, MD News university of maryland wallace loh william tarrant
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500