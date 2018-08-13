College Park residents displaced after storms, fallen trees damage homes

Strong storms downed trees and damaged homes in College Park on Monday evening. Three homes are currently considered uninhabitable, prompting city officials to help the residents of those homes find "alternate shelter." See photos.

Trees were brought down on Blackfoot Road after Monday evening’s storms. Two homes on Blackfoot Road and Hollywood Road were deckared uninhabitable, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS spokesman Mark Brady said. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WASHINGTON — The residents of three homes have been displaced after strong winds blew through College Park, Maryland, just after 5 p.m. Monday, knocking down trees and damaging homes in the midst of storms.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS spokesman Mark Brady said initial assessment showed that two homes on Blackfoot Road and Hollywood Road had been declared uninhabitable.

Those residents were not injured, but will receive assistance from the county’s emergency management office and the Red Cross, Brady wrote on Twitter.

College Park stated that the residents of three homes will be moved to temporary shelter after their homes suffered severe damage.

Please stay away from any downed trees & power lines. City’s Public Works will be clearing downed trees from City streets. @PGFDNews has checked all damaged houses – no reported injuries. @PGCountyOEM will assist residents of 3 severely damaged houses to find alternate shelter. pic.twitter.com/TG0I1Pi4r1 — City of College Park (@CollegePark_MD) August 13, 2018

One College Park resident wrote “that storm had me shook, trees down, hail … my hands still shaking … no warning, no nothing.”

What the hell just went over college park??? That storm had me shook, trees down, hail……..my hands still shaking…..no warning, no nothing — Tiara Dunigan (@SweetTee313) August 13, 2018

Parts of Prince George’s County, including College Park, were included in severe storm warnings issued late Monday afternoon by the National Weather Service.

Other parts of College Park that sustained damage included Kenesaw Street, Delaware Street, Edgewood Road and Lackawanna Street.

