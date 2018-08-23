202
Prince George’s Co. elementary school closes over mold concerns

By Abigail Constantino August 23, 2018 11:38 pm 08/23/2018 11:38pm
WASHINGTON — Less than two weeks before the start of school in Prince George’s County, an elementary school has been closed due to mold concerns.

NBC Washington reported that District Heights Elementary School will be closed for the entire school year, and students will be taken to the Forestville High School building, while crews remove mold inside and install a new air conditioning system.

This is the second time the school has had mold problems. In March 2017, the school was investigated for air quality issues.

The first day of school in Prince George’s County is Sept. 4.

Topics:
district height elementary school Education News Local News Maryland News mold Prince George's County, MD News
