Prince George’s Co. elementary school closes over mold concerns

Less than two weeks before the start of school in Prince George's County, an elementary school has been closed due to mold concerns.

WASHINGTON — Less than two weeks before the start of school in Prince George’s County, an elementary school has been closed due to mold concerns.

NBC Washington reported that District Heights Elementary School will be closed for the entire school year, and students will be taken to the Forestville High School building, while crews remove mold inside and install a new air conditioning system.

This is the second time the school has had mold problems. In March 2017, the school was investigated for air quality issues.

The first day of school in Prince George’s County is Sept. 4.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.