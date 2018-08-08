Police ID suspects in fatal shooting of Montgomery County high-schooler

Police are looking for two suspects in the killing of Kevin Wilson Jr., of Silver Spring. The men are 22-year-old Tyrell McArthur, of Temple Hills, and 22-year-old Rayshawn Williams, who police believe may be hurt and may attempt to seek medical attention.

WASHINGTON — Police have identified two suspects believed responsible for the murder of a Montgomery County 16-year-old, weeks before the start of his junior year in high school.

Kevin Wilson Jr., of Silver Spring, Maryland, had been discovered Monday night in the parking lot of a high-rise apartment complex in the 6700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, in Hyattsville. He had been shot several times, and died at the hospital.

Prince George’s County police have arrest warrants for 22-year-old Tyrell McArthur, of Temple Hills, and 22-year-old Rayshawn Williams, who police believe may be hurt and may attempt to seek medical attention.

Police are trying to identify and arrest a third suspect.

Detectives said Tuesday that they do not believe Wilson’s death was a random crime, and they are working to establish a motive.

The principal at Montgomery Blair High School, where Wilson was a rising junior, sent a letter to the school community Wednesday informing them of his death.

“For those of you who knew Kevin, we ask that you remember and celebrate his life,” wrote principal Renay Johnson. “For those of you who did not know him, we ask that you respect and support his family at this time.”

Anyone with information should call 301-772-4295.

A GoFundMe campaign to support Wilson’s family has raised more than $3,000 as of just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

