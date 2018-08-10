Police chief: 1 killed after officer opens fire in Prince George’s Co.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the Landover, Maryland, area, Prince George's County police said.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after police said an officer shot and hit the person Thursday night in the Landover, Maryland, area.

Update in Thursday’s PGPD officer involved shooting on Sheriff Road. Despite life saving medical measures, doctors have pronounced the adult male suspect dead at the hospital. No further updates at this time. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 10, 2018

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area of the 7800 block of Sheriff Road, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers from the emergency services team and the narcotics enforcement division were in the area on a joint operation following a tip from an informant, who told police that a person in the area was armed, selling drugs and “terrorizing a particular part of the community” along Sheriff Road, possibly committing a series of robberies in the area, Police Chief Hank Stawinski said.

Members of the emergency services team approached the man police were informed about. He saw the officers and then ran off, but was then tackled by two officers, Stawinski said.

Police have identified the suspect as Gregory Campfield, Jr., 40, of the 7800 block of Sheriff Road in Landover, Maryland.

“In the process of the struggle, one of those two emergency services team members saw this suspect reaching for a handgun that the suspect had in his waist,” Stawinski said.

The officers then tried to prevent him from accessing the gun and aiming it at them. Stawinski said it was at this time that one of the officers shot Campfield. No more than three rounds were fired, he added.

Campfield was treated at the scene and shortly taken to the hospital, where he died, police said in a tweet. No officers were injured.

“Our focus of this was the individual that we had a confrontation with tonight, but that was all based on the community coming forward to us and providing us information about this individual,” Stawinski said.

He added that officers recovered “a quantity of narcotics, a quantity of cash and a handgun.”

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP as we get more details.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.