WASHINGTON — A man is dead after his car collided with a Prince George’s County bus Friday evening.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Ritchie Road and Old Ritchie Road in Capitol Heights.

Police say the man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile sitting in the passenger seat of the car and the bus driver were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

