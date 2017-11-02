201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Autopsy results lead police…

Autopsy results lead police to investigate Md. death as homicide

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens November 2, 2017 3:06 pm 11/02/2017 03:06pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Autopsy results from an August death in Prince George’s County have directed police to investigate the death as a homicide.

On Aug. 15, police responded to the 5100 block of Deal Drive in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and found a victim outside where she was pronounced death. An autopsy was conducted on the victim, identified as 37-year-old Itimia Gray, and on Oct. 31, detectives were notified that she died as a result of a gunshot to the upper body.

Police are working to identify suspects and a motive in the shooting. A reward of $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Anyone with information can call police at 301-772-4925.

Below is a map with the location near the incident:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Itimia Gray Latest News Local News Maryland News Oxon Hill homicide Prince George's County death Prince George's County, MD News prince georges county police
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Odd holidays in November

Forget Thanksgiving. Find out when to celebrate Tongue-Twister Day and World Kindness Day.

Reality Check for Va. Voters

What Va. governor candidates would do to boost jobs, wages

How Virginia voters view the state’s economic health could determine who will serve as Virginia’s governor for the next four years. WTOP provides a reality check for voters as the Nov. 7 election approaches.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest