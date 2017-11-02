Autopsy results lead police to investigate Md. death as homicide

WASHINGTON — Autopsy results from an August death in Prince George’s County have directed police to investigate the death as a homicide.

On Aug. 15, police responded to the 5100 block of Deal Drive in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and found a victim outside where she was pronounced death. An autopsy was conducted on the victim, identified as 37-year-old Itimia Gray, and on Oct. 31, detectives were notified that she died as a result of a gunshot to the upper body.

Police are working to identify suspects and a motive in the shooting. A reward of $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Anyone with information can call police at 301-772-4925.

Below is a map with the location near the incident:

