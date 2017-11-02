2 dead in Prince George’s Co. house fire

WASHINGTON — The cause of a fire that killed two people in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Thursday morning is under investigation.
Prince George’s County Fire and EMS spokesman Mark Brady tweeted that the fire in the Seat Pleasant area occurred in the 6300 block of Foote Street.
Fire crews were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. The two people in the two-story, single-family home who died were discovered just before 6 a.m.
The names of the victims have not been released yet.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.