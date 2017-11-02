2 dead in Prince George’s Co. house fire

Prince George's County Fire and EMS spokesman Mark Brady tweeted that the fire occurred in the 6300 block of Foote Street.

The cause of a fatal house fire on Foote Street in the Seat Pleasant area is under investigation. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

WASHINGTON — The cause of a fire that killed two people in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Thursday morning is under investigation.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS spokesman Mark Brady tweeted that the fire in the Seat Pleasant area occurred in the 6300 block of Foote Street.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. The two people in the two-story, single-family home who died were discovered just before 6 a.m.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.

