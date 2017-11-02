201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » 2 dead in Prince…

2 dead in Prince George’s Co. house fire

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP November 2, 2017 8:44 am 11/02/2017 08:44am
Share

Prince George's County Fire and EMS spokesman Mark Brady tweeted that the fire occurred in the 6300 block of Foote Street.

WASHINGTON — The cause of a fire that killed two people in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Thursday morning is under investigation.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS spokesman Mark Brady tweeted that the fire in the Seat Pleasant area occurred in the 6300 block of Foote Street.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. The two people in the two-story, single-family home who died were discovered just before 6 a.m.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.




Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
colleen kelleher fire foote street Latest News Local News mark brady Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News seat pleasant
Recommended
Latest
Tour DC's historic cemeteries
Truck plows into cyclists in NY
Halloween 2017
Top 50 scary movies of all time
A White House Halloween
Today in history: Nov. 2
DC's Ghost Roads
‘Ghost signs’ around DC
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Photos: Destructive hurricane season still marks Puerto Rico
30 perfect alternative getaways for Thanksgiving
10 best jobs for millennials
Greatest moments in RFK Stadium history
Phase II of The Wharf: How it will look
10 best-value hotels in America
2017 Marine Corps Marathon
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Best soccer moments at RFK
Things to do in DC before it freezes
Redskins moments at RFK
16 places for autumn fun
How to trim Thanksgiving travel costs
Entertainment moments at RFK Stadium
Baseball's best days at RFK
Outrageous vanity plates
Where to go apple picking
Brewery Guide
10 college majors with great starting salaries
Dogs and cats of Congress
Winery Guide
Best area universities
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Your fall movie guide
Screwy DC road signs
2017 local deaths of note