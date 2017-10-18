How doughnuts are helping Prince George’s Co. fight domestic violence

Calling domestic violence an “epidemic” in Prince George’s County, State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks announced new funding to help domestic violence victims, and a new partnership with doughnut chain Krispy Kreme to raise awareness about the issue.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Calling domestic violence an “epidemic” in Prince George’s County, State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks announced new funding to help domestic violence victims, and a new partnership with doughnut chain Krispy Kreme to raise awareness about the issue.

Alsobrooks announced that her office secured a $1.5 million dollar state grant to help provide new housing to victims.

“We have seen far too often situations where victims are eager to leave their housing but do not have an alternative,” she said. “This very often keeps victims stuck in situations that are dangerous.”

Unlike existing programs that help with housing for victims, this funding pays to house victims who are not involved in an active legal case. Because of the newly announced grant, “we have finally be able to find a stream of funding that will now be able to assist the victim before a crime occurs,” Alsobrooks said.

She said those looking for the assistance should contact the Prince George’s County Family Justice Center.

Alsobrooks made the announcement outside a Krispy Kreme location on Central Avenue in Capitol Heights. The location, not far from the Beltway, is working with her office for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The shop is selling doughnuts with purple frosting — the color associated with domestic violence awareness. This month, customers who buy one of the doughnuts will also be given a card with information on how victims can get help, along with a purple light bulb to display in support of victims.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.