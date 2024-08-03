Trump has agreed to Sept. 4 debate with Harris

Former President Donald Trump said he would take part in a proposed Sept. 4 Fox News Channel debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th,” Trump said Friday night in a post on his Truth Social platform. “The Debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest.”

ABC News was originally scheduled to host a Sept. 10 debate between Trump and President Joe Biden before Biden ended his 2024 presidential run.

According to Trump’s Truth Social post, he said the debate would be held in Pennsylvania, “at a site in an area to be determined.”

There’s been no response from the Harris campaign.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.

