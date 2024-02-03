South Carolina Democratic Primary Results (Live Updates)

Check out results from South Carolina — the first official Democratic primary of the 2024 election cycle.

Visit WTOP’s Election 2024 page for our comprehensive election year coverage.

The first official Democratic primary of the 2024 election cycle is underway as South Carolina voters signal their level of support for a potential second term with President Joe Biden in office.

The South Carolina Democratic 2024 presidential primary kicked off on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 a.m. Polls are open until 7 p.m. ET.

Track each candidate’s delegate count and see when the next primary and caucus takes place.

Democratic ballot

It’s the first Democratic primary this cycle with Biden’s name on the ballot. The Democratic National Committee changed the traditional schedule of primary contests, bumping New Hampshire from its traditional first-in-the-nation spot, in favor of South Carolina.

New Hampshire still held its primary on Jan. 23, but since the DNC said the state violated party rules, Biden skipped taking part in the contest.

The Republican primary in South Carolina will take place later in the month on Saturday, Feb. 24.