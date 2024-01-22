New Hampshire Primary Results (Live Updates)

The New Hampshire presidential primaries will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 23. See results here.

After former President Donald Trump’s victory in the Iowa caucus, all eyes are now on New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire presidential primaries will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 23. The last polls in the state close at 8 p.m. ET, although polls in most of the state close at 7 p.m. ET and some close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Republican ballot

On the Republican side, the ballot list the names of 24 candidates, including Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. The ballot also includes the names of candidates who have dropped out, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and others.

Democratic ballot

On the Democratic side, the ballot lists the names of 21 candidates — however President Joe Biden is not among them.

The Democratic National Committee changed the traditional schedule of primary contests, bumping New Hampshire from its traditional first-in-the-nation spot, in favor of South Carolina. New Hampshire, however, stuck with its original earlier primary date, which the DNC says violates party rules, which has led Biden to skip the primary.

