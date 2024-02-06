Nevada Democratic Primary Results (Live Updates)

Check out results from Nevada's Democratic primary election where President Joe Biden is expected to prevail.

Visit WTOP’s Election 2024 page for our comprehensive election year coverage.

President Joe Biden will likely win Nevada’s Democratic primary election on Tuesday but he’s still working to garner support in what’s expected to be a swing state come November.

An expected victory didn’t stop the president from campaigning in Nevada on Sunday and Monday. On Sunday in Las Vegas, Biden described a potential second Trump presidency as a “nightmare.”

Polls close at 10 p.m. EST.

Read the full story.

Track each candidate’s delegate count and see when the next primary and caucus takes place.

Democratic ballot

Republican ballot

On the Republican side, dueling caucuses and primaries have confused some voters in the third state on the GOP’s calendar.

Unlike Donald Trump, Nikki Haley is on the ballot in Tuesday’s primary — but it won’t count for the GOP nomination.

Donald Trump is instead running in Thursday’s Republican caucuses — which will ultimately select the GOP nominee. The caucuses are expected to favor Trump.

Haley has said the caucuses aren’t fair and “rigged” to Trump’s advantage. Nevada’s GOP charges candidates a $55,000 fee to participate in the caucuses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.