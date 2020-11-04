FOLLOW ALONG LIVE: Analysts break down latest in presidential election results

The race for the White House has come down to key battleground states. Follow along with analysts and journalists focused on those hot spots.

Those hoping for a swift end to the 2020 election are out of luck as the race for the White House enters the second day with some key battleground states still very much in play.

President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory election night, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden cautioned voters to be patient and await the full tally, saying he believed his campaign would prevail.

Several battleground states are still up in the air. See the latest from pundits and analysts across the country as they try to figure out which candidate will get to 270 electoral votes first.

A Twitter List by WTOP