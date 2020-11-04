ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Presidential Election News » FOLLOW ALONG LIVE: Analysts…

FOLLOW ALONG LIVE: Analysts break down latest in presidential election results

November 4, 2020, 1:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Those hoping for a swift end to the 2020 election are out of luck as the race for the White House enters the second day with some key battleground states still very much in play.

President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory election night, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden cautioned voters to be patient and await the full tally, saying he believed his campaign would prevail.

Several battleground states are still up in the air. See the latest from pundits and analysts across the country as they try to figure out which candidate will get to 270 electoral votes first.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FLRA to decertify union representing DOJ immigration judges

CISA preps for 5G with testing framework, workshops and working groups

2020 roundup: Most key lawmakers for feds keep congressional seats

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up