Where to find local watch parties for the first presidential debate

The pandemic has made it trickier to watch Tuesday night’s presidential debate with fellow fans of political sparring in the D.C. area. But not all is lost.

Some have taken their watch parties online but there are a few places that will be welcoming patrons with social distancing rules in place.

Provision No. 14 on 14th Street will offer candidate-themed cocktail specials.

Union Pub will be open a little later, closing at 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. so patrons can catch the debate.

Busboys and Poets is hosting watch parties at locations in Arlington, D.C. and Hyattsville, but there is a cover charge ranging from $20 to $40.

Johnny Pistolas in Adams Morgan will be open but is limiting occupancy to 50% with social distancing rules being enforced.

Hank’s at the Wharf, Canopy Central and Kaliwa will also be showing the debate.

The Young Jewish Conservatives group is hosting a watch party at the Boardroom in Arlington at 7:30 p.m., and you’ll have to register ahead.

If you’d rather stay home, the Maryland Democratic Party is hosting a virtual debate watch party on Zoom.

The debate starts at 9 p.m.