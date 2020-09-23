CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington Monument to reopen Oct. 1 | Feds to ship rapid tests in bid to reopen K-12 schools | Latest virus test results in DC region
President Trump to hold rally on Friday in Newport News

The Associated Press

September 23, 2020, 8:42 AM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in the southeastern Virginia city of Newport News.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Friday evening’s rally will be at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

The campaign stop will fall in between visits in to Florida and Pennsylvania.

Newport News is not far from the border of North Carolina, which is considered a key battleground state.

The last time the president was in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region was in March when a Navy hospital ship set off for New York to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

