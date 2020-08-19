CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Senate Republicans prep $500B relief proposal | Testing change in Montgomery Co. | Latest coronavirus test results
Biden’s granddaughter wears ‘no malarkey’ shirt during acceptance speech

Mitchell Miller | @mmillerwtop

August 19, 2020, 7:50 AM

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes a brief speech in a virtual DNC on Tuesday night. (Courtesy PBS NewsHour)

Joe Biden is the Democratic presidential nominee — and that’s no malarkey.

His granddaughter Maisy Biden was among those who ran up to him after he was formally nominated Tuesday night, sporting a “no malarkey” T-shirt.

The phrase has long been a favorite of Biden’s, so much so that he at one point had it painted on the side of his campaign bus. But in the past, Biden has gotten some grief for using a phrase many feel sounds outdated — or to younger people, a complete mystery without having to Google it.

Earlier in his campaign, late-night hosts had a lot of fun with it. Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” was one of them:

