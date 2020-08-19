Biden’s granddaughter wears ‘no malarkey’ shirt during acceptance speech

Joe Biden is the Democratic presidential nominee — and that’s no malarkey.

Joe Biden is the Democratic presidential nominee — and that’s no malarkey.

His granddaughter Maisy Biden was among those who ran up to him after he was formally nominated Tuesday night, sporting a “no malarkey” T-shirt.

The phrase has long been a favorite of Biden’s, so much so that he at one point had it painted on the side of his campaign bus. But in the past, Biden has gotten some grief for using a phrase many feel sounds outdated — or to younger people, a complete mystery without having to Google it.

Earlier in his campaign, late-night hosts had a lot of fun with it. Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” was one of them: