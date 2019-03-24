202
House Judiciary Chairman says committee will call attorney general to testify

By CNN March 24, 2019 4:53 pm 03/24/2019 04:53pm
FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Though the special counsel’s findings remain unknown, Trump has grown increasingly confident that the report would produce what he insisted all along _ no clear evidence of a conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign. And the president and his closest advisers are now considering how to weaponize those possible findings. A subtle change is underway among congressional Democrats, as well, who have long believed the report would offer damning evidence against the president. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said Sunday the committee will call Attorney General William Barr to testify “in the near future.”

Barr submitted to Congress on Sunday his summary of the main conclusions from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In the letter, Barr said Mueller did not find President Donald Trump’s campaign or associates conspired with Russia. Barr wrote Mueller did not have sufficient evidence to prosecute obstruction of justice, but he did not exonerate the President.

“The special counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election,” the letter sent by Barr to Congress reads.

Nadler said earlier Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the committee would subpoena Mueller’s report and even bring it up to the Supreme Court if necessary to have full access to the information.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

