Player of the Week: Fauquier’s Cassidy Scott

Each week, WTOP is picking one student athlete to be featured on-air and online as our Player of the Week. This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is junior Cassidy Scott of Fauquier High School in Warrenton, Virginia.

Cassidy’s record-breaking run in track and cross country at Fauquier High School includes a state championship in the 800 and 1600 meter races last spring and a state runner-up at the Division Four Cross Country Championship in the fall.

In February, Cassidy became the state champ in the 1000- and 1600-meter indoor meet. Not only did she win and become state champion, she broke the meet record in both 1600 meter races as well.

Cassidy has also been chosen as one of 15 females to run the 1600-meter race at the Penn Relays on Friday.

In the classroom, Cassidy is a model student athlete with an A+ average while taking a challenging academic curriculum and competing in high school sports at the highest level.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, helps with the unified basketball team and also volunteers annually for the FHS summer track camp.

