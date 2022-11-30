Player of the Week: CH Flowers’ Sean Johnson

C.H. Flowers quarterback Sean Johnson won this week’s Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week after another strong performance in the Jaguars' 20-13 win over Wise in a Maryland 4A semifinal.

After transferring to C.H. Flowers High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sean Johnson sought out football coach Dameon Powell to convey his interest in being part of the Jaguars’ team.

“He said he was a quarterback and that’s where his heart was, but that he would play anything,” Powell said.

Other players have shared their similar interest, Powell said, but once he got a look at Johnson on the field, the coach knew he had a special player. And as Flowers continued its best season in school history, Johnson continued to lead the way.

Johnson completed five of eight passes for 83 yards and one touchdown, and rushed 22 times for 165 yards and another score this past Saturday as the Jaguars beat Wise, 20-13, in a Maryland 4A semifinal, advancing to their first-ever state championship game appearance.

For his efforts, Johnson was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“The best thing about him is his leadership skills,” Powell said. “He puts everyone in the right place and knows what I like done. He’s taken our offense to a whole new level. He’s just a tough kid.”

Johnson previously attended Riverdale Baptist. He enrolled at Flowers two years ago and quickly earned the nod as the Jaguars’ starting quarterback. On Saturday, he did most of his work with his legs, throwing a six-yard touchdown pass and running for a 24-yard score.

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Arundel QB Ahmad Taylor, normally the team’s starting tailback but pressed into action under center after two teammates were injured, scored the game’s only touchdown on a 20-yard run as the Wildcats beat Dundalk 6-0 in a Maryland 4A/3A semifinal.

DC

Coolidge QB Jeremiah Roberson completed 14 of 18 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns as the Colts beat Maret 37-8 in the DCSAA Class A championship game.

FREDERICK

Oakdale QB-DB Evan Austin rushed 26 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense as the Bears beat St. Charles 27-22 in a Maryland 3A semifinal.

LOUDOUN

Stone Bridge QB Zeke Wimbush rushed for three touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat Mountain View 42-0 in the Virginia 5A Region D final.

MONTGOMERY

Quince Orchard RB Iverson Howard, a sophomore who reportedly holds eight scholarship offers, rushed 15 times for 198 yards and two touchdowns as the Cougars beat Broadneck 42-9 in a Maryland 4A semifinal.

NORTHERN REGION

Fairfax RB Tony Rojas rushed 36 times for 261 yards and two touchdowns as the Lions beat South County 30-14 in the Virginia 6A Region C final.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Brentsville QB Caleb Alexander completed 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 66 yards as the Tigers beat Warren County 35-7 in the Virginia 3A Region B final.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Patuxent RB-DB Daiquan Buck rushed 12 times for 77 yards and three touchdowns and on defense made eight tackles as the Panthers beat Harford Tech 43-21 in a Maryland 2A/1A semifinal.