Protected: PayPal steps up with financial resources to help address racial inequality

As President and CEO, Dan Schulman is focused on democratizing and transforming financial services and e-commerce to improve the financial health of billions of people, families and businesses around the world. With extensive experience in payments and mobile technology, Dan is leading PayPal to reimagine how people move and manage money, and how merchants and consumers interact and transact. Under Dan’s leadership, PayPal has been named as one of the top companies on JUST Capital’s and Forbes’ JUST 100 list, featuring “companies doing right by America”. PayPal has also been recognized as a Fortune Change the World company for its work to tackle the biggest challenges facing society today.

Dan is the recipient of the 2017 Brennan Legacy Award, established to honor the Supreme Court justice and his career-long commitment to social justice and “common human dignity”. The Council for Economic Education named Dan as its 2017 Visionary for promoting economic and financial literacy to create a better-informed society. He was also honored with the Financial Health Network’s inaugural Visionary Award in 2018 for his commitment to improving the financial lives of people around the world. In 2019, Dan was recognized by Endeavor Global with the High-Impact Leader of the Year Award for his work to support entrepreneurs around the globe. Rutgers University bestowed upon Dan an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree, and he also delivered the University’s 252nd anniversary commencement speech.

For three consecutive years, Dan has been recognized by Fortune as one of the top 20 Businesspersons of the Year. He has also been named one of the top 100 Most Creative People by Fast Company, and in 2019, named one of Glassdoor's Top 50 CEOs. In addition, he has been recognized as one of the top 10 Most Innovative CEOs in Banking.

Dan previously served as Group President at American Express. Prior to joining American Express, Dan was President of the Prepaid Group at Sprint Nextel Corporation following its acquisition of Virgin Mobile USA, Inc., where he led the company as its founding CEO for eight years. Earlier in his career, Dan was President and CEO of Priceline Group, Inc., where he led the company through a period of rapid growth and expansion. He also spent 18 years at AT&T, where he held a series of positions, including President of the Consumer Markets Division.

Dan is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and serves as Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum’s Steering Committee to promote global financial inclusion. He also serves on the Board of Governors and Board of Stewards for the World Economic Forum’s Future of Financial & Monetary Systems platform. In addition, Dan is a board member of Verizon Communications, Inc. He also serves on the boards of Autism Speaks and The Economic Club of New York. He previously served as Non-Executive Chairman of NortonLifeLock (formerly Symantec Corporation).

He earned a BA from Middlebury College and an MBA from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business. Dan is an avid mixed martial arts practitioner.