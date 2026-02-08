Children cast their votes in Portugal’s presidential election, but for fictional characters

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Children accompanying their parents to a polling station in Portugal’s presidential election Sunday got to try…

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Children accompanying their parents to a polling station in Portugal’s presidential election Sunday got to try their hand at casting a vote, though the candidates weren’t on the ballot.

Fictional characters popular with children, such as Super Mario and Roblox, were on their ballot paper, not the two politicians in the official runoff. Parents said they hoped the exercise would teach them about democracy.

A polling station in the capital, Lisbon, offered children their say on who’s the best character, in what was believed to be the first time something like this was tried in a Portuguese election and is not a common practice elsewhere.

“Vote for your favorite character,” the ballot paper for the children said.

Catarina Barbosa, mother of 8-year-old Artur, said she thought it was an educational experience for her son.

“I always like to bring him to encourage him, so that when he is 18 he doesn’t stay on the couch and also comes to vote,” she said. “This is fun because this way he also feels he is voting and fulfilling his civic duties.”

Artur said that he recognized all the characters up for fictional election.

João Dias, father of 9-year-old João and 11-year-old Carolina, also encouraged his children to cast their vote.

“It’s important for children to start to understand, when they’re younger, the responsibility, so that when they reach adulthood they can understand not only their rights but also their duties,” he said.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.