In New York, Hochul moves to thread needle between Democratic divides ahead of election

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul used her annual State of the State address Tuesday to unveil a reelection year agenda aimed at bridging divides in the Democratic Party — moving to harness liberal anger at President Donald Trump and excitement over Mayor Zohran Mamdani, while also tending to moderates anxious about public safety and antisemitism.

Speaking to a packed crowd at The Egg, a striking domed theater near the state’s ornate Capitol building, Hochul announced a slate of affordability proposals, including a plan to expand pre-kindergarten programs statewide.

She also castigated the president’s immigration crackdown, saying protecting New Yorkers “also means standing up to ICE agents who abuse their power.”

Hochul, a Democrat, proposed one legal change intended to allow people to sue federal officers “when they act outside the scope of their duties,” and another intended to keep immigration agents out of schools, hospitals and houses of worship unless they have a warrant from a judge.

“Public safety will always come first, but it must be pursued lawfully and with humanity,” Hochul said. “When boundaries are crossed, accountability matters.”

Hochul, a centrist from Buffalo, faces challenges from both her political left and right in this year’s election

Republican Bruce Blakeman, a Trump-aligned county official in New York’s City’s suburbs, has announced a run for governor, bashing Hochul over the state’s high taxes and cost of living.

After Hochul’s address, Blakeman fired off his own criticism, saying: “If speeches fixed problems, New York would be thriving. Instead, families are struggling and businesses are leaving.”

At the same time, Hochul is courting support from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, in part to beat back a primary challenge from her own lieutenant governor, Antonio Delgado.

Delgado has assailed Hochul for months, casting her as a reactive executive unable to meet the political moment during Trump’s second term.

Yet, Hochul has emerged as a potential steward of Mamdani’s ambitious affordability agenda at the state Capitol.

Child care — a signature priority for Mamdani — was also at the top of Hochul’s list, with the governor reiterating plans to set up a child care program for 2-year-olds in New York City, along with a wider plan to establish a universal pre-K program throughout the state by 2028.

Mamdani, who was seated near the stage, rose to applaud Hochul’s child care plan. The rest of the room followed, delivering her a standing ovation. Amid the clapping, the governor added: “Republicans have kids, too, you can stand.”

Hochul then turned to crime, promising to continue enhanced police patrols on the city’s subways and expand the use of mental health teams throughout the transit system.

She also proposed a ban on protests within 25 feet (7 meters) of a house of worship, referencing a recent incident outside a synagogue in Queens where people chanted pro-Hamas remarks.

“That’s not free expression. That’s harassment. And targeting a Jewish community in this way is antisemitism,” Hochul said.

Hochul also vowed to protect New Yorkers from the Trump administration’s changes on public health policy, saying she would ensure the state’s immunization standards “are set by trusted medical experts, not conspiracy theorists.”

Hochul’s plans will be subject to negotiations with the state Legislature, which is controlled by Democrats, over the coming months. She has resisted Mamdani’s proposals to support some social programs by raising taxes on the state’s richest residents.

While Hochul was in Albany, Delgado, who the governor picked for the position in 2022, was running counter programming, making stops along what he has called the “State of the People Tour.”

“This moment demands urgency, honesty, and the courage to act. New Yorkers can’t afford Governor Hochul’s half-measures,” he said in a statement.

