Helping children navigate summer without their school friendships

Summer can be a lonely time for some children missing their friends from school as the daily, in-person connections are suddenly gone. But there is something parents can do.

Summer can be a lonely time for some children missing their friends from school as the daily, in-person connections are suddenly gone.

But there is something parents can do to help children cope with a “big void in their lives,” said Dr. Anisha Abraham, chief of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine at Children’s National Hospital in D.C.

First is to keep an eye on young children and middle schoolers who may display signs they’re missing their friends from school.

“If they’re feeling sad, or down or somehow withdrawn because they’re not having those friendships, it’s important for parents to check in and see how things are going,” Abraham told WTOP.

The first step includes broaching a conversation and creating a safe space for children between eight and 15 years old, who “are really at the height of navigating friendships and cliques,” she said.

“Lead with empathy and ensure that they know you’re validating their feelings,” said Abraham.

“’I know this might be really hard for you. This is a time when your friends are important and you’re not going to be seeing them. How can we make sure that we help you?’’

But the need for in-person connections may still linger for some children. In those cases, Abraham suggested setting up summer playdates and some screen time with school friends. Also, remember that vacations and summer camps can upend the best laid plans.

“If there’s no way to stay connected, make sure they have routines and have structure,” she said. “Doing other things to keep busy would be helpful.”

Abraham said the lesson of making new friends can also help children cope with missing school friendships. If a child continues to struggle, parents should also look for deeper signs that may need professional attention, she told WTOP.

“If you have a child or teenager that’s withdrawing, feeling down all of the time or having difficulty with sleeping or eating, you probably know better than anyone else,” she said. “Double checking and asking is OK. But think about perhaps getting professional help, if you’re really concerned.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.