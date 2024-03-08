How to help kids adjust with ‘spring forward’ this weekend

More daylight comes with one less hour to sleep in and that could be an adjustments especially for kids. But there are way parents can help.

Daylight saving time is this Sunday and as you prepare to spring forward, there are ways parents can help their kids prepare.

Uma Khusnutdinova, a certified pediatric sleep consultant with Little Pumpkin Sleep Solutions, which serves the D.C. area, said waking the little ones 15 to 30 minutes earlier is a simple first step.

Another way is to pay attention to their kids’ room.

“We have to make sure that the room is now dark at bed time because now sunset is going to be later,” she said.

It’s not just bed time and wake-up times.

“We’re not just pushing bed time earlier or later we’re also pushing meal times accordingly and all naps accordingly, as well,” Khusnutdinova said.

While many bemoan the spring forward, “It’s even harder on kids,” she added.

Khusnutdinova said it takes a few days for kids to get used to the new schedule, and a few more days for their body clocks to adjust.

