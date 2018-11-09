9 money mistakes parents make

Dodge these blunders to help youngsters adopt smart financial habits. From working overtime to allowing screen time, modern parents can easily feel as though they are failing on many fronts. As if they don’t already…

From working overtime to allowing screen time, modern parents can easily feel as though they are failing on many fronts. As if they don’t already have enough to feel guilty about, parents may be making some serious financial mistakes, too. There are universal errors that parents with children of all ages make, says Rafael Rubio, partner at financial firm Oray King Wealth Advisors in Troy, Michigan. “The only difference is the older the child gets, the less time you have to correct it.” With that in mind, from failing to save for retirement or overspending on holiday presents, here are nine common missteps to avoid.