The Maryland Terps are back in the NCAA Baseball Championship as a 15 seed, and they will be hosting an NCAA Regional for the first time ever.

The Maryland Terps are back in the NCAA Baseball Championship as a No. 15 seed, and they will be hosting an NCAA Regional for the first time ever.

Second-seeded Wake Forest, third-seeded UConn and fourth-seeded Long Island University will visit Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium as part of the College Park Regional.

Those games start Friday.

The Terps are coming off their best regular season in school history, winning a program-record 44 games, as well as a first-ever Big Ten Regular-Season Championship. This will be their second consecutive tournament appearance — and their fifth since 2014.

All-session tickets go on sale Tuesday at 1 p.m. Those include tickets for all games Friday through Sunday. They’re $60 for adults and $30 for youth and seniors. If games are necessary next Monday, tickets will be sold as single session tickets beginning at 9 a.m. that day.

Single session regional tickets go on sale Tuesday at 5 p.m. They’re $12 for adults, $5 for students of the participating schools, and $8 for youth and seniors.