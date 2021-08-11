DC beats Montgomery Co.; advances to Little League World Series

The Little League World Series dreams of Washington, D.C., live another day as the Capitol City Little League All-Stars defeated the Maryland state champs 1-0 Tuesday, scoring the game’s lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The victory ends the tournament run of the team from Montgomery County-Lower Little League, based in Bethesda.

D.C.’s victory sets up an elimination game Wednesday afternoon with the Delaware state champion, the Canal Little League in Bear, Delaware.

The winner of that game advances to play the loser of Thursday’s game between the Pennsylvania and New Jersey representatives.

The Little League World Series will take place in Williamsport Pennsylvania between Aug. 19 through Aug. 29.