DC beats Montgomery Co.; advances to Little League World Series

Dave Preston | dpreston@wtop.com

August 11, 2021, 10:59 AM

The Capitol City Little League celebrates its win (Courtesy Capitol City Little League Facebook page)
The Capitol City Little League celebrates its win. (Courtesy Capitol City Little League Facebook page)

The Little League World Series dreams of Washington, D.C., live another day as the Capitol City Little League All-Stars defeated the Maryland state champs 1-0 Tuesday, scoring the game’s lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The victory ends the tournament run of the team from Montgomery County-Lower Little League, based in Bethesda.

D.C.’s victory sets up an elimination game Wednesday afternoon with the Delaware state champion, the Canal Little League in Bear, Delaware.

The winner of that game advances to play the loser of Thursday’s game between the Pennsylvania and New Jersey representatives.

The Little League World Series will take place in Williamsport Pennsylvania between Aug. 19 through Aug. 29.

Dave Preston

Dave has been in the D.C. area for 10 years and in addition to working at WTOP since 2002 has also been on the air at Westwood One/CBS Radio as well as Red Zebra Broadcasting (Redskins Network).

