Virginia eliminates regional host South Carolina 3-2

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Matt Wyatt dominated on the mound, Alex Tappen homered and No. 3 regional seed Virginia beat regional host and second-seeded South Carolina 3-2 on Sunday to advance to the Columbia Regional final.

The Cavaliers (31-24) face No. 11 overall seed Old Dominion later Sunday. The Monarchs can clinch the region while Virginia can force a Monday rematch.

Wyatt (3-1) struck out eight and allowed two hits in five scoreless innings to get the win for Virginia. It was his second start and longest appearance of the season. Stephen Schoch had five strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings for his eighth save of the season.

Virginia scored all its runs against South Carolina starter Brannon Jordan (5-6), who struck out five in 2 2/3 innings.

Brennan Milone hit a lead-off home run in the seventh inning for the Gamecocks (34-23).

