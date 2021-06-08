CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Salisbury wins 2021 Division III baseball championship for first-ever title

Kevin Brown

June 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Salisbury wins first-ever DIII baseball championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Salisbury secured its first-ever Division III baseball national championship on Tuesday by way of a 4-2 Game 2 win over St. Thomas (Minn.) in Canton, Ohio. 

The sixth-ranked Seagulls were coming off a dominant 6-1 victory against the No. 19 Tommies in Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series, and made sure to hold on to the decisive win just a day later. 

It didn’t start without a setback, however, as St. Thomas gained a 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the third via four consecutive singles. 

The following inning, Cullen McAuliffe crushed an RBI single to left center field before Kavi Caster blasted a single for two more runs just two batters later to give Salisbury a 3-1 lead. Three innings later, catcher Jacob Ference drove home Stephen Rice for the cushion the Seagulls would coast home to the eventual 4-2 victory. 

In their 24th NCAA Tournament appearance, Salisbury finally got over the hump after finishing as runner-up during its previous five World Series appearances (2001, 2004, 2011, 2014, and 2015). 

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

