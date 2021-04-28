Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley tests positive for COVID, won’t attend NFL Draft

Potential first-round pick Caleb Farley will not be in attendance for the NFL Draft on Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus Tuesday.

Potential first-round pick Caleb Farley will not be in attendance for the NFL Draft on Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus Tuesday, Farley’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told ProFootballTalk. The standout cornerback out of Virginia Tech is asymptomatic but will still have to watch from home.

“Caleb Farley tested positive for Covid 19 yesterday on a test administered by the NFL,” Rosenhaus said in a text, as quoted by PFT. “He is totally asymptomatic and feels completely normal. However, he won’t be allowed to attend the draft in Cleveland.”

Farley is the first known potential draftee to test positive this week. The NFL is administering coronavirus tests to all players and staff that will be in attendance Thursday. Approximately 50,000 fans are expected to attend the first round, marking the largest gathering of NFL fans for any event since the pandemic began about a month after Super Bowl LIV.

Farley, 22, recorded four interceptions with 12 passes defended and 20 tackles in 2019 as a sophomore for the Hokies. He opted out of the 2020 college football season due to concerns over his ability to stay healthy before undergoing back surgery in March. Farley was projected to go 20th overall to the Chicago Bears in NBC Sports Washington’s final mock draft.