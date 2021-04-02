CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » Other Sports News » Two-time world champ Cox…

Two-time world champ Cox out of US Olympic wrestling trials

The Associated Press

April 2, 2021, 11:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Two-time world champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist J’den Cox is out of the U.S. Olympic wrestling trials after not making weight Friday, USA Wrestling announced.

Cox was removed from the bracket at 97 kilograms in men’s freestyle, where he was entered pending weigh-in. The 26-year-old from Columbia, Missouri, had earned a spot in the semifinals based on winning gold at 2019 worlds in a non-Olympic weight class (92 kilograms).

Cox took bronze at 86 kilograms at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and then won consecutive world titles in 2018-19 at 92. He was a three-time NCAA champion at Missouri and is considered a rising star on the American wrestling scene. He had announced a year ago that he would move from 92 to 97 kilograms for the Tokyo Olympics and was the main challenger to 2016 Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder.

The trials are being held at Dickies Arena, with 15 of the 18 winners in men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle and men’s Greco Roman moving on to Tokyo. The U.S. is yet to qualify for the Olympics in three weight classes.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports

TSP fairly stable for March, major improvement from 2020

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

Former OPM executives warn of tough path ahead to put NAPA recommendations in action

USDA, Energy taking a page out of DoD’s IT, cyber playbooks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up