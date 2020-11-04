Report: ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ on-air crew out Saturday for COVID-19 protocols

Fox Sports' pregame college football show "Big Noon Kickoff" will look a little different Saturday morning, as the network copes with coronavirus protocols.

Report: 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew out due to COVID-19 protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

According to a report by the New York Post, the show’s entire on-air crew will miss Saturday’s broadcast as a result of following COVID-19 guidelines.

The network will be dipping into its NFL talent pool for emergency replacements, including Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Emmanuel Acho and Charissa Thompson. The broadcast will be halved from its usual runtime, moving from two hours to just one.

Per the Post, Fox Sports is holding out its hosts “out of an abundance of caution” and they would not confirm if any of the broadcasters have tested positive.