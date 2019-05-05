Planning for Preakness: what you can’t bring to Pimlico this year

Pimlico Race Course is out with its updated list of things that are banned on Black-Eyed Susan and Preakness days. The list includes outside food, umbrellas and more. See what isn't allowed at the race course.

If you’re planning on going to the Preakness Stakes this year, you’re going to need to leave that drone at home.

Pimlico Race Course is out with its updated list of things that are banned on Black-Eyed Susan and Preakness days. Frisbees and “oversized carrying devices” are not allowed, along with any outside food or drink.

In previous years, outside food had been permitted in the grandstand, but not this year.

While outside drink is banned, those in the grandstand can bring an empty plastic water bottle. Personal bags are also allowed, but they have to be smaller than 18 inches by 18 inches.

Vaping indoors is a no-go, but people can break out their pens in designated smoking areas.

Race-goers should be hoping for sun, as umbrellas are also not allowed on the premises.

The following items are prohibited everywhere on Black-Eyed Susan and Preakness Days:

Drugs or weapons of any kind

Outside food or beverage of any kind

Glass containers of any type

Tents

Umbrellas of any kind

Balloons, balls, and Frisbees

Drones of any kind

Selfie Sticks

Camelbacks or water bladders of any kind

Chairs or folding chairs of any kind

Hibachis or barbecues

Ladders, scaffolding or other raised devices

Bulk or oversized carrying devices

Non-folding, or folding, metal furniture

Hand carts, or wheeled carts

Backpacks and duffle bags

Smoking and vaping are prohibited in all indoor and seating sections. Please use designated smoking areas.

The following items are permitted in the grandstand/clubhouse:

Beach blankets and suntan lotion

Cell phones, cameras (up to 35mm), camcorders and binoculars

Clear bags for personal items, no larger than 18″ x 18″

Empty, clear water disposable bottles

Personal bags including purses, no larger than 18″x 18″ (subject to search)

For medical needs and equipment, please see on-site supervisor

The following items are permitted in the Infieldfest:

Beach blankets and suntan lotion

Cell phones, cameras (up to 35mm), camcorders and binoculars

You can find the full list here. The Preakness Stakes is set for May 18.

