Sha’Carri Richardson won’t race in Olympics after positive marijuana test

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who captivated audiences at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June while winning the 100m dash with a time of 10.86 seconds, has been suspended from the Olympic team due to a failed drug test.

Richardson won't race in Olympics after positive marijuana test originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Sha’Carri Richardson will not be a part of the USA Track and Field team competing in Tokyo at the 2020 Olympics. She accepted a 30-day suspension after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana, which ruled her out of the 100-meter race. Team USA elected to leave Richardson off their roster despite her suspension being lifted before the women’s relay.

Richardson, who captivated audiences at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June while winning the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.86 seconds, spoke about her ban Friday on the “Today Show.”

“I was definitely triggered and blinded by emotions, blinded by badness, and hurting, and hiding hurt,” she said on “Today.” “I know I can’t hide myself, so in some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain.”

Richardson tested positive at the Olympic trials and so her result is erased. Fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini is expected to get Richardson’s spot in the 100-meter race.

Richardson tweeted “I am human” on Thursday before news of the positive test broke.

Before turning professional, the Dallas native captured the 2019 NCAA title in the 100m as a freshman at LSU. In April at the Miramar Invitational, Richardson ran the 100 meters in 10.72 seconds, which was then the sixth-fasted time recorded by a woman in the event. During the trials semifinal in June, she ran a wind-aided 10.68 seconds, pointing to the clock as she crossed the finish line.

That bravado, combined with her outgoing personality, orange hair and full glam look, made her the breakout star of the Olympic trials.

Richardson was expected to be a favorite in the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics, seeking to become the first American woman to win gold in the event since Gail Devers in 1996.